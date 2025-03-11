Empusae & Pilgrimage To Pleroma – Hidden Segment (Digital/CD EP – Cyclic Law)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

This EP was created through a collaboration between Belgian artists Nicolas Van Meirhaeghe (Empusae) and Mattias Van Hulle (Pilgrimage to Pleroma).

Inspired by esoteric themes, they crafted three immersive tracks that steadily evolve toward a climactic point. Dark, humming undertones are now blended with sacred-like chants, while rousing percussion leads the listener toward an almost transcendental sensation. Industrial sounds rise to the surface, creating a disturbing effect within the dark atmosphere. The paradox of this experience is that it also evokes a sense of prosperity.

This is undoubtedly a successful collaboration between two artists who seem to understand and complement each other perfectly. Hopefully, they will continue to explore this shared vision in future works. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Opening Of The Strings”:

https://empusae.bandcamp.com/track/opening-of-the-strings

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

