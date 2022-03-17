First Aid 4 Souls – Beyond The Galaxy / Rework (Album – Alfa Matrix)
Genre/Influences: EBM, Dark-Electro.
Genre/Influences: EBM, Dark-Electro.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Hungarian project First Aid 4 Souls driven by István Gazdag started a series of ‘reworked’ albums. The first one “Beyond The Galaxy” was originally released in 2013 by Electro-Arc. The artist completely reworked the songs.
Content: I can’t compare with the original album -which I can’t remember to have ever heard and which seems not available on digital platforms, but you rapidly recognize the elaborated EBM format of the project. It’s a sophisticated and detailed composition evoking Frontline Assembly, but still reminding me of Neuroactive. Guest singers were invited for the vocal parts. It brings a diversity of mainly male- and female vocals while István Gazdag is doing backings.
+ + + : Being re-released on Alfa Matrix this album will definitely get more exposure than its original edit, but it also is a way to re-discover a great piece of music. First Aid 4 Souls remains a talented project with an open-minded EBM spectrum. The work reveals great songs like the opening piece “The Thirteenth Floor” (there’s also another version of the song), which sounds a bit minimal-like. “Alien Implant” is the most surprising ‘rework’ reminding me a bit of the energy of The Chemical Brothers. I also recommend “Chaos Cultist”” for its overwhelming production mixed with minimal sound treatments. “Gemini”, “Visitors” and “Nebula” sounds like hard-bouncing EBM cuts for FLA fans.
– – – : I’m always a bit reticent with bands revisiting their back catalogue, but I’ve to admit this is a cool production.
Conclusion: Definitely an album for the fans of First Aid 4 Souls while it’s also an opportunity to (re)discover a somewhat forgotten opus.
Best songs: “The Thirteenth Floor”, “Alien Implant”, “Chaos Cultist”, “Gemini”, “Visitors”, “Nebula”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/First-Aid-4-Souls-180876236297
