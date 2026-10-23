October 23, 2026

Bara Hari returns with new single ‘Iron Heart’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 23, 2026

Los Angeles dark electro-pop artist Bara Hari released the single “Iron Heart” on 22 October 2026, produced by Ian Flux at Monican Audio.

Bara Hari (Sam Franco) portrait
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Los Angeles dark electro-pop artist Bara Hari released the single “Iron Heart” on 22 October 2026. It is the project’s first new single since “A Flower in His Garden” in August 2025, and leans further into alternative rock than Bara Hari’s earlier synth-driven work.

“Iron Heart” was produced and mixed by Ian Flux at Monican Audio, with live drums from Lorne Walker. Bara Hari founder Sam Franco wrote the track about personal accountability within the difficulties of a relationship, describing the record as a step into new territory: “I experimented with some new sounds.”

“Iron Heart” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp and streaming platforms.

About Bara Hari

Bara Hari is the Los Angeles-based project of Sam Franco. Side-Line has covered the act since 2021, starting with the single “Weapon” in March, the EP announcement “Dark New Day” with the video for “Ugly on the Inside” in May, and the video for “Artificial” in October, all released through Re:Mission Entertainment. Side-Line premiered the video for “Tempest” in November 2022; an acoustic version of the song followed in 2024. Bara Hari continued with the single and video “Violence Rising” in January 2023, the single and video “House of the Devil” in March 2023, and the debut album “Lesser Gods” in May 2023. Re:Mission Entertainment has also included Bara Hari on its free annual label compilations. The single “There Goes That Dream,” featuring genCAB, followed in 2024, and “A Flower in His Garden” in August 2025. “Iron Heart,” out 22 October 2026, is Bara Hari’s latest single.

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