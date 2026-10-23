Rymdverket announces synthpop single ‘Numb’

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Swedish synthpop duo Rymdverket released the single “Numb” on October 23, 2026, alongside “Enfant Adulte” and an instrumental version of that track, both credited to Hamsch & Rymdverket. The releases mark the first chapter of a collaboration between the band and Swedish poet and artist Patric Hamsch Furudal.

Rymdverket is Henric Byström and Linda Ganters, friends for more than 30 years who formed the duo in Karlstad, Sweden, in 2024. Their debut album, “Some Kind of Start,” was released in August 2025. “Numb” is described by the band as one of its most dance-oriented tracks to date, with a four-on-the-floor beat, acid-style synth lines and layered vocal harmonies. Lead vocalist Linda Ganters moves from her usual lower register into a higher one on the track. Its lyrics address breaking free from the past and leaving old patterns behind.

“Enfant Adulte” is the first of four extended pieces built around Furudal’s autobiographical poetry, forming the basis of a stage production titled “Jag har alltid varit som vackrast när jag är som fulast” (“I Have Always Been at My Most Beautiful When I Am at My Ugliest”), scheduled to premiere in 2027. The track pairs spoken-word poetry with Rymdverket’s electronic compositions instead of a verse-chorus song structure. “Numb,” together with two further songs still to come, is intended as a musical bridge between the production’s four main parts, performed by Rymdverket with English lyrics written by Furudal.

“When Patric first told me about his poems and the idea of bringing them together with music, it felt both exciting and a little intimidating. We had never done anything quite like this before. It required a completely different approach to composing, where the music was meant to enhance the story rather than take centre stage,” said Henric Byström of Rymdverket.

<a href="https://rymdverket.bandcamp.com/track/numb" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Numb by Rymdverket</a>

About Rymdverket

Rymdverket is a Swedish electronic duo from Karlstad, formed in 2024 by Henric Byström and Linda Ganters, friends for more than 30 years. Their music moves between synthpop, electro and dance-oriented electronic production, often with a melancholic undertone. The duo released its debut album, “Some Kind of Start,” in August 2025, followed by singles including “In Silence” and “A Moment To Save.” “Numb” and “Enfant Adulte,” out October 23, 2026, begin the duo’s collaboration with poet Patric Hamsch Furudal ahead of a stage production premiering in 2027.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com