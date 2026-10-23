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Iara Naga, the new industrial darkwave duo of Shonalika and Danny Sanchez, released its debut single, “Big Fish”, on 22 October 2026 via Gasolina Recordings. The London and Brighton-based project formed in summer 2026 after the pair’s previous band, Death Drive, came to an end, and “Big Fish” is the first release under the new name.

The name Iara Naga comes from shape-shifting figures in Indian and Brazilian folklore, reflecting Shonalika and Sanchez’s own heritage. “Big Fish” was produced by the duo and mixed by Jack Milwaukee, who records as M!R!M. The track addresses identity, marginalisation and the abuse of power within niche music scenes. Iara Naga build the song on industrial darkwave production that also pulls in synthpop, punk and percussive EBM elements.

<a href="https://iaranaga.bandcamp.com/track/big-fish" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Big Fish by Iara Naga</a>

“Big Fish” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp and streaming platforms.

About Iara Naga

Iara Naga is the industrial darkwave project of Shonalika and Danny Sanchez, formed in London and Brighton in summer 2026 after the end of the pair’s previous band, Death Drive, a London darkwave duo. The project’s name draws on shape-shifting figures from Indian and Brazilian folklore, reflecting the members’ own backgrounds. “Big Fish,” released 22 October 2026 on Gasolina Recordings, is Iara Naga’s debut single, produced by the duo and mixed by Jack Milwaukee (M!R!M), and addresses identity, marginalisation and the abuse of power in niche music scenes.

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