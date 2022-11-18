Dark pop act Bara Hari premieres new video, ‘Tempest’, on Side-Line

The first video and single from the forthcoming Bara Hari full length album, “Lesser Gods”, is out now. “Tempest” is a fast paced dark pop pearl that has everything to become a true ear worm.

Lyrically the song confronts the internal and external struggles of feeling at odds with individuals that were once considered to be friends. Visually inspired by fantasy and vaudeville, “Tempest” is a cinematic portrait of identity, reconciliation, and a determination to push forward when people fade from our lives.

Bara Hari is the solo project of multidisciplinary artist Sam Franco. Franco writes, records, and produces herself out of her studio in Los Angeles.

Below is the – excellent – video.