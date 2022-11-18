Dark pop act Bara Hari premieres new video, ‘Tempest’, on Side-Line
The first video and single from the forthcoming Bara Hari full length album, “Lesser Gods”, is out now. “Tempest” is a fast paced dark pop pearl that has everything to become a true ear worm.
Lyrically the song confronts the internal and external struggles of feeling at odds with individuals that were once considered to be friends. Visually inspired by fantasy and vaudeville, “Tempest” is a cinematic portrait of identity, reconciliation, and a determination to push forward when people fade from our lives.
Bara Hari is the solo project of multidisciplinary artist Sam Franco. Franco writes, records, and produces herself out of her studio in Los Angeles.
Below is the – excellent – video.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether
Donate Via Wallets
Select a wallet to accept donation in ETH, BNB, BUSD etc..