Back with a new album: Agonoize ! Watch the trailer for ‘Midget Vampire Porn’

A few weeks ago we announced the comeback of Agonoize on RepoRecords with the EP “Blutgruppe Jesus (-) / Schmerzpervers 2.0”, today we can give you some extra info on their new album as well which arrives almost five years after their last one, “Apokalypse”. “Midget Vampire Porn” will be a 2CD album for which you can already see the teaser below and is out on October 25th, that’s tomorrow!

The 2CD set will hold 13 tracks on the first disc, plus 5 bonus-tracks on the second disc. Good to know, it was Gerrit Thomas (Funker Vogt) who was responsible for the mastering of the new material.

Here’s “Blutgruppe Jesus (-) / Schmerzpervers 2.0” to wet your appetite for tomorrow.

