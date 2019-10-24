The Second Sight return with brand new single – new album out soon as well

In the 1990s The Second Sight (Alex Vlassakakis, Dierk Budde, Kosta Vlassakakis, Manuel Böpple) were among those first acts that followed into the mainstream acceptance of electropop. Founded in Esslingen, they however took a long break after the release of “From The Dark Into The Sun” (EMI, 2001).

The music industry fell apart

But why did they decided to stop so many years ago? This is what Alex has to say: “It was hard in those days, the music industry crumbled from week to week, no one wanted to pay for music and 70% of the labels disappeared, so we decided to take care of our jobs and families. But 14 years after the split, at the end of 2015, we got back together and decided to compose and record new songs again.”

As a result, last year keyboarder Dierk and frontman Alex Vlassakakis announced the return of the band with the single “A Place Called Home”. The track was actually sent to Hans Derer (the music manager, who was responsible for the PR of Depeche Mode from 1980 to 1990) who now manages the record label 7music. Besides “A Place called home”, the duo also released “Make it on your own”.

New single and new album

Out on November 8 will be the 3rd new single, “Born on the wrong side”. This is also the last teaser for the new album “In the grey” which will be released on November 22.

Below are the previous 2 singles:

