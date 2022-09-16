Dark electro act Avarice In Audio back with all new album ‘Our Idols Are Filth’ in October

September 16, 2022 Eldrina Mich

Reduced to its core duo after the release of “From The Rib Of Adam”, Gerry…

Dark electro act Avarice In Audio back with all new album'Our Idols Are Filth' in October

Reduced to its core duo after the release of “From The Rib Of Adam”, Gerry and Lawrie have worked on new material for the past 2 years. You may expect a mix of strong basslines, hard percussion and garage band guitars mixed with catchy synth work on the new album which will be out via Alfa Matrix next month, October.

The new album features collaborations with Ivardensphere and Italian industrial EBM project T-Error Machinez. You can pre-order the new album on CD via the Alfa Matrix webstore and as a download album via Bandcamp.

A first video is already available for “The Language Of Violence”, which is also the title of the first single preceding this upcoming full length.

And here is the album available via Bandcamp.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Dark electro act Avarice In Audio back with all new album 'Our Idols Are Filth' in October

Dark electro act Avarice In Audio back with all new album ‘Our Idols Are Filth’ in October

September 16, 2022 Eldrina Mich
Finnish industrial metal band Project Silence releases new single 'Disease' ahead of new album

Finnish industrial metal band Project Silence releases new single ‘Disease’ ahead of new album

September 16, 2022 bernard
Julian Beeston (ex-member of Nitzer Ebb, Cubanate) launches 'Dicks Incorporated' single by rock industrial Featured project

Julian Beeston (ex-member of Nitzer Ebb, Cubanate) launches ‘Dicks Incorporated’ single by rock industrial Featured project

September 16, 2022 bernard
Apoptygma Berzerk - Black Pawn

Apoptygma Berzerk continues with rarities series, releases ‘Black Pawn’ compilation

September 16, 2022 jrstange
Darkwave trip-hop act Melt Motif releases 2nd single from upcoming album: 'Mine'

Bergen (NO) based darkwave trip-hop act Melt Motif drops remix EP ‘Vandalism Vol. 1’ holding 8 tracks

September 15, 2022 bernard