Dark electro act Avarice In Audio back with all new album ‘Our Idols Are Filth’ in October

Reduced to its core duo after the release of “From The Rib Of Adam”, Gerry and Lawrie have worked on new material for the past 2 years. You may expect a mix of strong basslines, hard percussion and garage band guitars mixed with catchy synth work on the new album which will be out via Alfa Matrix next month, October.

The new album features collaborations with Ivardensphere and Italian industrial EBM project T-Error Machinez. You can pre-order the new album on CD via the Alfa Matrix webstore and as a download album via Bandcamp.

A first video is already available for “The Language Of Violence”, which is also the title of the first single preceding this upcoming full length.

And here is the album available via Bandcamp.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/our-idols-are-filth">Our Idols Are Filth by AVARICE IN AUDIO</a>