ASSFALT share video for new single ‘Betonpogo’

Düsseldorf EBM-Punk act ASSFALT share the video for “Betonpogo,” the first single from an album planned for 2027.

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Düsseldorf EBM-Punk act ASSFALT have released a video for their new single “Betonpogo,” the first single from an album planned for 2027.

ASSFALT describes “Betonpogo” as a hybrid of electronic brutality and punk energy. The band is made up of DJ Messyass, Knolle Stahl-Arm and Protivogas, who build crushing EBM basslines, German-language lyrics and thundering live drums into its sound. The band’s own press materials describe that sound as “what happens when DAF explode inside a scrapyard bunker – raw, distorted and uncompromising.”

About ASSFALT

ASSFALT is an EBM-Punk band from Düsseldorf, Germany, formed around members DJ Messyass, Knolle Stahl-Arm and Protivogas. The band pairs EBM basslines and German lyrics with noise and live drums, and describes its live shows as high-energy affairs. “Betonpogo” is ASSFALT’s first single toward a full album due in 2027.

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