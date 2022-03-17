Armageddon Dildos – Destruction (EP – Alfa Matrix)

March 17, 2022

Genre/Influences: EBM. Format: Digital. Background/Info: “Destruction” is the second EP taken from Armageddon Dildos’ last…

Genre/Influences: EBM.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: “Destruction” is the second EP taken from Armageddon Dildos’ last album “Dystopia” released in 2020.

Content: The title song was one of the main cuts of the album. It’s a powerful song to take off with while there also is a darker and punchy mix. A few other songs from the album have been remixed. “Ohne Dich” has been remixed by Aiborforcen and Messiaen Noir. Alien Vampires remixed “Burn Baby Burn” and Lights Of Euphoria remixed “Dance On Dead Bodies”. There’s also the new song “Colder”, which sounds simple while carried by a forceful chorus.

+ + + : “Destruction” remains a great EBM song from the “Dystopia”-album. It’s a well-crafted and powerful EBM song. I also recommend listening to the darker “Darkroom Mix”. Another essential piece is the impressive remix of “Ohne Dich” by Aiboforcen. This version sounds more accomplished and carried by a strong and elevating production.

– – – : I expected a bit more out of the other remixes.

Conclusion: “Destruction” brings the “Dystopia”-album back on the map; a great EBM production completed by this cool EP.

Best songs: “Ohne Dich – With Or Without Mix by Aiboforcen”, “Destruction”, “Destruction – Darkroom Mix”, “Colder”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/armageddondildos

Label: www.alfa-matrix.com / www.facebook.com/Alfa.Matrix


