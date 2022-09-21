German Deutsche Härte act Hemesath releases ‘So Schön’ single

September 21, 2022 bernard

After “Heile Segen”, which was released for the tour with Maerzfeld in May of this…
German Deutsche Härte act Hemesath releases'So Schön' single

After “Heile Segen”, which was released for the tour with Maerzfeld in May of this year, the second single from this Beckum based act, “So Schön”, will be released on September 16th. It’s also the title song of the upcoming album which is set for a release date on October 7th and comes with a video.

The band explains the song as follows: “Lyrically ‘So Schön’ is about a world full of conflicts that we all like to wrap in beautiful words. As the ‘pinnacle of creation’, mankind has become accustomed to exploiting the planet and its neighbor. We ignore what is happening around us to not have to deal with a possibly painful demise and the collapse of society.”

Hemesath was founded in 2012 by Christopher Zumbült, André Rasfeld, Wolfgang “Wolle” Broschk, Peter “Pedda” Bernhard, Mick Lück and Frank “Schoppa” Schoppengerd. In early 2013, the band recorded their first EP “Rot so rot”. It was produced by Victor Smolski. After the first concerts in Germany in 2014, a record deal with Echozone followed, and the first album “Für Euch” was released in 2015. During this time, Mick Lück left the band. In the subsequent tour, including as support for Ost+Front, the first concerts in Austria followed.

Here’s the video for the single.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: ,

You may have missed

German Deutsche Härte act Hemesath releases 'So Schön' single

German Deutsche Härte act Hemesath releases ‘So Schön’ single

September 21, 2022 bernard
Dutch electronic act Ambassade returns with 2 new releases ahead of new album in 2023

Dutch electronic act Ambassade returns with 2 new releases ahead of new album in 2023

September 21, 2022 bernard
Electronica artist Miss Grit signs to Mute, returns with a new single

Electronica artist Miss Grit signs to Mute, returns with a new single

September 21, 2022 bernard
French dark synth / industrial rock outfit Pure Obsessions & Red Nights share new video: ‘Don’t Let the Night Die in Vain’

French dark synth / industrial rock outfit Pure Obsessions & Red Nights share new video: ‘Don’t Let the Night Die in Vain’

September 20, 2022 bernard
Belgium's electropop avant garde act Arbeid Adelt! launches all new EP 'Fris! Fris! Fris! Het Heelal Is Hier'

Belgium’s electropop avant garde act Arbeid Adelt! launches all new EP ‘Fris! Fris! Fris! Het Heelal Is Hier’

September 20, 2022 bernard