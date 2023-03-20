Any Second – Enemies / Deluxe (Album – Infacted Recordings)

Genre/Influences: EBM, Dark-Electro.

Format: Digital, 2CD.

Background/Info: Berlin trio Any Second released in December 2022 their third album to date. Oliver Senger, Thomas Beschoner and Jan Kluge left Out Of Line and joined hands together with Infacted Recordings to unleash “Enemies”. The opus was preceded by the powerful EP-teaser “Scalpel”. “Enemies” is available as a double disc featuring remixes on the bonus disc.

Content: If you know the band from their previous works you immediately will recognize the perfect mix between EBM and Dark-Electro. Nearly all the songs have been sung in English but there’s also one track with German vocals. Any Second don’t reinvent the music genres they’re inspired by but they mix it in a unique way while adding a catchy touch now and then.

The bonus disc features remixes by Suicide Commando (same one as on the EP), Blutengel, Darkness On Demand, Trensity, Die Braut, Captive Of Society, Digital Energy, Seelennacht, Batavia, Ma=st+er and TerrorFrequenz.

+ + + : The global production has been improved in comparison with previous works. There’s a perfect balance between all the different influences while in the end it remains an ultra-danceable work featuring noticeable songs. My absolute favorite cut is probably the most unusual one; “Cornered” is driven by an irresistible, catchy and Pop-driven lead. I also recommend “I Shout”, “Where Is God” and the Tyske Lüdder-sounding “Subtil 19”.

Among the remixes you’ll find great names like Suicide Commando and Blutengel but my favorite remix is the one by Die Braut.

– – – : I expected a bit more out of the bonus disc. Any Second has made a serious progression while I’m sure they still can do better.

Conclusion: A fully accomplished work featuring several, potential, dancefloor killers.

Best songs: “Cornered”, “I Shout”, “Where Is God”, “Subtil 19”, “Enemies Among Friends” + “Scalpel – Die Braut Remix”, “Me And My Enemy – Suicide Commando Remix”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.anysecond.eu / www.facebook.com/anysecond.berlin

Label: www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690