Angelspit back with new single ‘Pay the butcher’s bill’

Out now is the third single from the Angelspit’s 2023 album “The bastard gods”: “Pay the Butcher’s Bill”. The band describes it as “the soundtrack to robots making love – it’s raw, sexy, grinding industrial.”

And Zoog Von Rock adds: “Dave Nato (4th Wall) adds devastating drums. That guy is a manic! He brings a slow pounding war-tom feel to the song – it’s sexy as Hell! The main instrument on this track is Blaster Beam. Its sound was made massive with help from George Bikos at Baysound Studios. George processed the distortion to make it sound devastating!”

Angelspit is an Australian electronic music band formed in 2004 by Karl Learmont and Zoog Von Rock. The band’s music is a fusion of industrial, punk, and electronic sounds, and is known for its aggressive, high-energy style. Angelspit has released several albums and EPs, and has gained a dedicated following in the underground music scene. In addition to music, the band is also known for its visually striking stage shows and art, often featuring intricate costumes and makeup. Over the years, Angelspit has gone through several lineup changes, but has remained a staple in the industrial music community.