Angus Andrew (Liars) launches new imprint, No Gold, and first release, the 4CD box ‘Essential Tremors Sydney 2022’

(Photo by LA Solano) Angus Andrew (Liars) has announced details of a new imprint, No Gold, and also offers more details of its first release, “Essential Tremors Sydney 2022”, due out digitally and as a 4-CD box set on 21 October 2022.

Talking about NO GOLD, Angus says: “We’re in the midst of a major cultural shift, not only within the music and arts community, but throughout society. Outdated and unfair systems are finally being uprooted and I’m excited to search for real, equitable and sustainable solutions.”

The “Essential Tremors Sydney 2022” box set collates performances by YL Hooi, Shoeb Ahmad, Chunyin, Del Lumanta, Clare Cooper, ∑GG√E|N, Cindy Chen, Salllvage and Wytchings from the three-day Essential Tremors festival that took place in Phoenix Central Park, Australia, in March 2022, curated by Angus Andrew.

You can listen to a sampler from “Essential Tremors Sydney 2022” right below.

Angus explains his curation: “I felt like I needed to connect with other artists and if at all possible, empower them. I was surprised by how important it felt to help uncover and expose the wealth of talented experimental musicians. And yeah, my mindset hasn’t changed since being back in America – it’s just broadened to a more global one.”

A NY edition of Essential Tremors has also been announced – with performances from Liars, MELT-BANANA, No Age, Armand Hammer, So!YoON!, YL Hooi, Faten Kanaan, Tarquin Manek, Dream_Mega and more. The event, at Knockdown Center in NY, takes place on Friday 21 October with tickets going on sale this Friday 5 August. The imprint is currently in talks to continue the series in other cities, including London, Seoul, Tokyo and Los Angeles.