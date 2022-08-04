Demos new VNV Nation album ‘Electric sun’ ready, album recordings in brand new studio

(Photo by VNV Nation) For those who have been off the grid for the past few weeks, here’s an update from the VNV Nation front. The next VNV Nation studio album, “Electric sun”, will be released in early 2023. Writing and pre-production began in 2021 and the album will be completed over the coming months at the brand new VNV studio in Hamburg. Ronan Harris describes the material as “a symphony of melodies and beats, orchestrating its sound to a level that listeners to VNV Nation haven’t yet experienced.”

This will be the band’s 11th studio album and the follow-up to their previous studio album “Noire” which was released on 12 October 2018.

The Electric Sun Tour will begin in late February 2023.

The band’s regular photographer, Franz Schepers, already posted a brand new promotional picture which you can see below.

New studio, new equipment and software

The band has also configured a brand new studio, upgrading its equipment and software. Some of the biggest inspirations for this album have come from this new equipment and software so Ronan says: “The day the Sequential Pro 3 arrived, I wanted to check it out quickly, while I had a half-hour to spare, but ended up creating sounds and writing melodies for 4 hours. The same thing happened when the Majella Implexus arrived. I’ve a lifelong love for many key analog synths but, playing with these resulted in some of the best synth-fun that i’ve had in years. That is, until the Novation Peak showed up. I got so lost playing it, I should’ve been reported missing.”

The VNV studio is now housed in a building with multiple studios, a workshop, storage for studio-equipment, a place to keep the live-gear between shows, and “a prime spot for the mandatory espresso machine and space to chill out between production sessions”, Ronan explains.

The location now houses 2 studios with the second studio (aka the “Tron room”) being for people to work in parallel on productions or mixing, recording additional vocals and live instruments, recording interviews and general videos.

Ronan explains more about the new studio and gear on the VNV Nation website.