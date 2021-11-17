Angelspit joins up with Ice Planet 9000 to release ‘Sequence 1: Glass Jar’, a 70s Sci-Fi Instrumental synth vinyl

Kickstarting now (for a February 2022 release) is the Angelspit/Ice Planet 9000 release “Sequence 1: Glass Jar” featuring 70s Sci-Fi. The release will be issued on vinyl with lavish tri-fold artwork. Musically you can expect 6 instrumental tracks.

Zoog Von Rock (Angelspit) explains: “I teamed up with Ice Planet 9000 to create something completely different – intergalactic music which is rooted in prime numbers and the Fibonacci sequence. This experiment yielded six long form instrumentals plus a 90 minute audio drama in which massive tankers called “Glass Jars” mine water in deep space. The story takes us to a frozen planetoid where ruins of a massive temple are discovered encased in a glacier. As the ice around the structure is extracted, something powerful awakens. We also designed an easy to assemble action playset – including the crewman, the Sonic Lathe and alien shrine. Use the album artwork as a backdrop to create your own scene!”

Note that you’ll also get an approximate 90 minute long audio drama featuring music, dialogue and sound effects telling the full story of “Sequence One: Glass Jar” (this will drop on March 8, 2022).

The release will be out via the Black Pill Red Pill label.