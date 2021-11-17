a-ha frontman Morten Harket discusses ‘The Sunshine Revolution’ – watch the video

Thirty years ago, architect and Professor Harald N. Røstvik and the lead singer of a-ha, Morten Harket, joined forces to bring attention to the climate and environmental issues. This has led to a range of projects. The most famous is perhaps their import of the first electric vehicle to Norway. In 1989 they started driving it through the toll roads in Oslo without paying fees. This was the start of pushing the Government towards introducing the world’s best electric vehicle incentives.

Another collaboration was the making of the film The Sunshine Revolution, which first came out 30 years ago, in 1991, a year after Røstvik published his book under the same title.

This film was pioneering in the way it described the ways in which modern life often leads to a degradation of the natural environment. But the film went a step further, by exploring how solar energy can solve many of these problems. The Sunshine Revolution points at the role of individuals and politicians in ensuring available renewable energy of the future, clean transportation, a more ecological building industry, and a safe environment free of oil wars.

On Tuesday there was a live screening of the film “The Sunshine Revolution” by Professor Harald N. Røstvik and Morten Harket, followed by a conversation between the two, at the University of Stavanger.

Together they explore what the status of The Sunshine Revolution was 30 years ago, where we are today, and what will happen in the next 30 years.

You can watch the film and the event below.