UK new wave act Into A Circle returns after 33 years of silence with new material planned for 2022

The UK new wave act Into A Circle have been recording what will be their first album of original material since their 1988’s debut album “Assassins”. The band which features Paul “Bee” Hampshire and Barry Jepson were last seen live in 1989 before splitting in the autumn of that year.

Into A Circle have also confirmed they will do a very limited and exclusive series of reunion shows in 2022, with first dates due to be announced imminently.

About Into A Circle

Into A Circle (also known as In2a0) was founded by members Paul “Bee” Hampshire and Barry Jepson in 1985. Barry, who was also a member of Southern Death Cult (a band that featured vocalist Ian Astbury and later went on to become The Cult) was later introduced to Bee in the legendary post/punk band Getting The Fear.

Into A Circle issued their debut single “Rise” in 1985. It featured Rose McDowall, formerly one-half of the pop-punk outfit Strawberry Switchblade. While never a full-time member, the single’s success saw McDowall become something of a regular feature with Into A Circle, with her vocals appearing on all of the band’s subsequent singles and often as a part of the band’s live set-up whenever commitments permitted too.

Signing to Abstract Records in July 1986, Into A Circle released the “Inside Out” EP which featured input from Billy Morrison, who would later play with acts as diverse as Robbie Williams to Black Sabbath and Billy Idol.

The band’s debut album “Assassins” was preceded by the single “Forever”. Co-produced by Larry Steinbachek of Bronski Beat, “Assasins” found the band in experimental mood and exploring a more electronic/dance oriented sound.

From there, Into A Circle would cut just one more single from the record, “Evergreen”.

The completion of the tour at the end of 1989, would also draw a line in the sand for the band. As a series of unplanned twists in their personal lives unfolded, along with Bee’s decision to relocate to Thailand, plans for the release of a second In2a0 album fell apart.