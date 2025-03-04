NCT333 – Sky Burial (Digital/Vinyl Album – Ukhan Records)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

NCT333 is an Italian solo project that has released several productions over the years. The latest album, released at the end of 2024, is inspired by a Tibetan ritual in which the deceased is cut into pieces after death and fed to the birds.

“Sky Burial” consists of eight tracks that blend various musical influences. While it has a strong Ambient foundation, it soon takes on an Experimental edge, incorporating Industrial elements. The album is driven by slow, sometimes broken rhythms and features a diverse sonic palette ranging from ethereal space-like textures to crystalline electro tones and colder, sharper sounds.

The album includes several standout tracks, but the final piece of the opus holds the most compelling moments, with the last song serving as an absolute climax. While I wouldn’t call it an exceptional production, it is certainly worth discovering. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “I Shall Not Return”:

https://ukhanrecords.bandcamp.com/track/i-shall-not-return

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

