‘White on White, A Literary Tribute to Bauhaus’ book out now

“White on White: A Literary Tribute to Bauhaus” is a brand-new book that is – you could guess it already – a tribute to Bauhaus. The book is officially endorsed by David J Haskins, founding member of Bauhaus and Love and Rockets.

The 284-pages book was edited by veteran journalist and dark fiction author Alex S. Johnson, whose books include “The Doom Hippies” and “Skull Vinyl: Poems 2012-2017”.

The book features a foreword by fiction author Poppy Z. Brite (“Exquisite Corpse”), and ‘a note from a fan’ by adult film industry journalist Ossiana Tepfenhart. Additional contributions include author Caitlin R. Kiernan, Señor Fluffy creator Hazel-Ann Lynch, Starblood series author Carmilla Voiez, Richard Modiano (“Beyond Baroque”), Kari Lee Krome (The Runaways), Jarboe, vocalist Athan Maroulis of NOIR and formerly of both Spahn Ranch and Black Tape for a Blue Girl, Ellyn Maybe, John Shirley, Bram Stoker (“The Crow),and Tara VanFlower (Lycia). Besides these there many more people featured in the book.

You can order the book here on Amazon.

