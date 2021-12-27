Andreas Karperyd – Entanglement (EP – Novoton)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Minimal-Electro.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Earlier this year Swedish artist Andreas Karperyd released his second full length “GND” and is already back on track unleashing four new songs.

Content: “Entanglement” is an ultra-minimal piece of electronic sonorities. The work features low sound resonations, mysterious atmospheres and subtle bleeps. All the tracks are instrumental edits.

+ + + : “Entanglement” is a rather accessible Experimental production, which will appeal to the lovers of Minimal-Electronics. I like this minimalism, but also the ominous sphere hanging over the work that mainly emerges on “Rotation”. This is my favorite cut as it also reveals subtle bleeps. A. Karperyd creates a fascinating fusion between different influences, which he transposed into a very own sound suited to support visual content.

– – – : It might sound like an accessible Experimental production, it however remains a production for a very restricted number of listeners.

Conclusion: Experimentalism often is the trademark of visionary artists and Andreas Karperyd definitely belongs to this restricted group.

Best songs: “Rotation”, “False Memories Of Crime”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/A.Karperyd

Label: www.novoton.se / www.facebook.com/Novoton