DJ YumYum – Decisions (EP – PH17)

Genre/Influences: Experimental-Techno.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: I never heard of this German DJ before, but he seems to have already contributed to compilations. The title of the EP “Decisions” ‘describes the creative process leading to this music’, which features six songs.

Content: It’s not an easy job defining the sound of this artist. There clearly are some techno influences emerging, but the work is much more complex. The tracks have been supported with decomposed sound treatments, elements of d’n’b and a very atmospheric touch. You’ll now notice a simple melody line running through a track while another is driven by a fast cadence.

+ + + : The main strength of this work is the visionary approach of DJ YumYum. This is Techno music for future generations, but also a very Experimental approach of the style.DJ YumYum can’t be compared to any other artist, which also makes the originality of this work.

– – – : I’m missing a true climax, the tracks are missing some coherence. It definitely is an original production, but less accessible for a wider audience.

Conclusion: If you’re bored with traditional Club music, DJ YumYum might be an alternative.

Best songs: “Abstraction”, “Virtue_Necessity”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: www.facebook.com/DJYumYum666

Label: www.facebook.com/ph17music