Ander – Potrwa Wiecznie (Album – Zoharum)

December 25, 2021 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Cinematographic, Abstract.  Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: “Potrwa Wiecznie” –which means ‘it will last…

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Cinematographic, Abstract. 

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “Potrwa Wiecznie” –which means ‘it will last forever’ in Polish, is the second album by Ander and the first one released by Zoharum. 

Content: The sound universe of this artist is hard to seize and nearly impossible to define. It clearly sounds Cinematographic, but also mixing different other influences together. The work features 17 short tracks; each track sounds like standing on its own, but still belonging to a wider concept. From pure reverie mixed with field recordings to Electro-Minimalism to dreamy, melancholic pieces with guitar playing to darker atmospheres this album has a lot to offer. 

+ + + : The album’s diversity will make that each listener will find a few songs to his taste. I like the minimalism and some dreamier passages. 

– – – : The coherence between all tracks is sometimes hard to find, but the main point is that the work doesn’t really reveal any climax. It’s an abstract production, which might be more credible when joined with visual artwork. 

Conclusion: This album sounds to me like an enigmatic sound puzzle with an endless number of little pieces. 

Best songs: “Zachody Słońca feat. Martin Neuhold”, “Szczególne Przesilenie Nocy feat. Yuki Nohara”.

Rate: 5½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/ArosAnder7 

Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum


