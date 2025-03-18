Analyzing Carl Cox’s Top 10 Most Played Songs During Concerts

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Carl Cox is further cementing his legendary status in electronic music with a performance that portrays his evolving sound in 2025. His largest success is his remix of “Finder,” which gives the captivating, throbbing foundation that his fans have become used to hearing from him during a live performance.

We have collaborated with Concerty.com to write this article and provide up-to-date information about live gigs and concerts worldwide. From upcoming concerts to setlist forecasts with over 99% accuracy, we make use of Concerty’s features, which allow us to search through data from an artist’s last 40 shows and establish trends in their best songs.

Second place goes to Josh Butler’s radio mix of “I Want You (Forever),” and third goes to Cox’s own original work “Inferno.” Both of these illustrations demonstrate his ability to create catchy mainstream songs yet maintain his underground sensibility.

Fourth are the driving beats of “Concentrate,” and LF SYSTEM’s remix of “Speed Trials On Acid” with Dan Diamond complete his top five most-played tracks, offering the perfect blend of vocal components merged with strong techno foundations.

Cox’s remix skills are once more proven with his interpretations of “Talamanca” and uplifting “See the Sun Rising” at six and seven. Funk-infused Riva Starr rework of “Dr. Funk” takes eighth place, followed by Space 92’s rework of Cox’s own “Inferno,” showing the manner in which he opens himself up to fresh approaches on his work.

David Tort’s dub tech remix of “Ohh Baby” rounds out his top ten, providing the perfect energy for closing tracks in his sets. This carefully curated list demonstrates Cox’s ability to craft musical journeys that seamlessly transition from propulsive techno to more melodic passages, all while keeping listeners engaged throughout his high-energy three-hour-plus sets.

