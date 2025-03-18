Fotoform launches all new single & video ‘Grief Is A Garden’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Seattle-based shoegaze / post-punk act Fotoform has just released an all new single video for the track “Grief Is A Garden” taken from the band’s new album “Grief is a Garden (Forever in Bloom)” out on April 18.

Fotoform’s musical journey began with their self-released debut album in 2017. “Grief is a Garden (Forever in Bloom)” is Fotoform’s third album and follows “Horizons” (2021). It will be available digitally and on limited edition vinyl. In support of the album, the band will be embarking on a series of European dates before returning to Seattle for their hometown release show at the Tractor Tavern on May 29, presented by KEXP.

The video for “Grief is a Garden” was directed by Erik Foster while the song is available on all streaming platforms.

Kim House of Fotoform offers insight into its creation: “The title track to our upcoming album, “Grief is a Garden” reflects on the enduring, ever-evolving nature of grief and how it changes over time. Grief blooms, decays and nourishes itself, embodying love, beauty, pain and transformation. As we move through life, we accumulate grief, and the song contemplates the evolving nature of our relationship to loss and love, as grief becomes a part of us, forever changing us and informing our new selves as we continue with life after loss.

My brother Jeff passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the end of February, right after we released our first single. I am still trying to absorb the devastating reality that he is gone. I never could have imagined I would lose another brother just as we are starting to release songs off our album, which is centered around grief, loss, resilience and healing. The lyric “Waves keep crashing, unforeseen, losing someone is never what it seems” has been swirling around me as I feel blindsided by the loss of my brother. We’d been planning on talking about grief with the new record, but it’s another thing to suddenly find yourself newly grieving again.”

For this album Kim House (vocals, bass, synths, guitar) and Geoffrey Cox (guitars) are joined again by Michael Schorr (drums, ex-Death Cab for Cutie).Musically they are influenced by such bands as The Cure, Slowdive, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, and Bat For Lashes.

Fotoform tour dates

April 2 – Seattle, WA – The Central Saloon

April 10 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

April 19 – Paris, FR – La Mécanique Ondulatoire

April 24 – Berlin, DE – Tommyhaus

April 25 – Dresden, DE – Scheune/Blechschloss

April 30 – Münster, DE – Rare Guitar

May 3 – Meschede, DE – Mono Bar

May 9 – Madrid, ES – TBD

May 10 – Guadalajara, ES – TBD

May 29 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

