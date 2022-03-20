Amorphous – Stigmergy (Album – Razgrom Music)
Genre/Influences: EBM. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: The fifth studio album by Brazilian Amorphous was released…
Genre/Influences: EBM.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: The fifth studio album by Brazilian Amorphous was released in December 2021. The work is inspired by ‘the cognitive processes involved in Human Stigmergic Coordination as an artificial intelligence system’.
Content: Gil O. Santos has been always driven by good-old EBM vibes and “Stigmergy” doesn’t sound that different. It’s an intelligent sound format which takes off with minimal sound treatments and cold atmospheres. Menacing bass lines are emerging while the darkness of the work reminds me of Vomito Negro. The ghost-like vocals totally fit this music.
+ + + : Amorphous is a project I’ve always fully supported and I’m still thinking it never got a deserved recognition. The production is well-crafted and achieved with intelligent- and minimal sound treatments. The dark string parts have something overwhelming while the bass lines are hostile. Amorphous also stands for danceable music.
– – – : I only regret this work only features 8 songs. The artwork doesn’t look that professional, but the music does!
Conclusion: “Stigmergy” is a new and successful, intelligent EBM production by Amorphous.
Best songs: “I’m Not Real”, “Precious Moment”, “Generation X”, “Blackhole”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/amorphous.sound
Label: www.razgrom.com / www.facebook.com/pages/Razgrom-Music/218060094876247
