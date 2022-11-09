London After Midnight launches all new video, ‘Better Off Dead (Be My Guest)’
The American goth rock act London After Midnight has just released a brand new video for “Better Off Dead (Be My Guest)” from their new album entitled “Oddities Too”.
The new album is the follow-up to 2020’s “Live from Isolation” and features all new recordings, unreleased songs, reimagined classics plus the original 1998 “Oddities” album remixed from the original multi-track master tapes.
The album is out on Darkride Records – the record label created by the band’s founder Sean Brennan – and is available on both LP and CD along with all streaming and digital platforms.
Here’s the video for “Better Off Dead (Be My Guest)”.
You can check the new album right below.
About London After Midnight
London After Midnight (LAM) was formed in the 1990s by Sean Brennan in California, USA. Live members vary but include Sean Brennan, Michael Areklett, Pete Pace and Jeremy Kohnmann.
Songwriter, instrumentalist, producer and founder Sean Brennan is known for his strong stances in favor of animal rights, pro-environmental and human rights issues, and progressive politics.
