Alphaxone & Dronny Darko – Beyond The Event Horizon (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Inferno Sound Diaries November 28, 2023 0
Alphaxone & Dronny Darko – Beyond the Event Horizon (album – Cryo Chamber)

#post_seo_title

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support
#post_seo_title

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient, Drone.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Six years after the “Forsaken”-album  Mehdi Saleh (aka Alphaxone) and Oleg Puzan (aka Dronny Darko) joined hands again for a new Iranian-Ukrainian collaborative work. Both artists are quite familiar and renowned names from the Cryo Chamber roster and next to having released different solo-works, they also like to collaborate with other artists.

Alphaxone & Dronny Darko – Beyond the Event Horizon (album – Cryo Chamber)
Related newsAlphaxone & Dronny Darko – Forsaken (CD Album – Cryo Chamber)

Content: The album reflects a dark sound universe with a strong visual appeal. Intense, heavy, sound waves have been mixed with field recordings plus an interesting canvas of noises and effects. The work is mixing elements of Drone, Dark-Ambient and pure Cinematic music.

+ + + : Both artists gained a wider recognition while remaining really prolific. This second album between Alphaxone and Dronny Darko sounds more mature and accomplished than its predecessor. We now feel a true harmony resulting in a dense, and apocalyptic atmosphere which is mainly coming through at the beginning of the work. The long, elaborated, and poignant sound waves have been masterly fused together with subtle noises, aquatic field recordings and effects. The tracks are characterized by a slow progression.

– – – : The cuts are becoming a bit predictable during the last part of the work.

Conclusion: This is a successful collaboration between two, talented and visionary artists of the Dark-Cinematic music universe.

Best songs: “Out Of Orbit”, “Shadow Constellation”, “Signal Erosion”, “Transmission Zero”.

Rate: 7½.

Artists: www.facebook.com/alphaxone / www.facebook.com/dronnydarko

Label: www.cryochamberlabel.comwww.facebook.com/CryoChamber

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Planet Supreme – Destruction of a Star (album – Cryo Chamber)

Planet Supreme – Destruction Of A Star (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Inferno Sound Diaries November 28, 2023 0
Parallel Worlds – Applied Maths (album – Móatún 7)

Parallel Worlds – Applied Maths (Album – Móatún 7)

Inferno Sound Diaries November 27, 2023 0
Kryptogen Rundfunk – to Dream is to Destroy (album – Base Station)

Kryptogen Rundfunk – To Dream Is To Destroy (Album – Base Station)

Inferno Sound Diaries November 26, 2023 0

You may have missed

Killing Joke Guitarist Kevin 'geordie' Walker Dead Aged 64

Killing Joke guitarist Kevin ‘Geordie’ Walker dead aged 64

bernard November 27, 2023 0
the Sixth Chamber is Back with New Lp Beyond the Night Veil'

The Sixth Chamber is back with the full-length album, ‘Beyond The Night Veil’

bernard November 27, 2023 0
Binary Order Presents Exclusive Album Preview on Side-line

Binary Order presents exclusive album preview on Side-Line – Listen now

bernard November 27, 2023 0
Warm Gadget Releases Single/video for the Track 'the Masses'

Warm Gadget releases single / video for the track ‘The Masses’ – Out now

bernard November 24, 2023 0
Artoffact Issues Public Apology Amidst Mr. Kitty Scandal

ArtOfFact label issues public apology amidst Mr. Kitty scandal

Eldrina Mich November 24, 2023 0
Verified by MonsterInsights