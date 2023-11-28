Alphaxone & Dronny Darko – Beyond the Event Horizon (album – Cryo Chamber)

#post_seo_title

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient, Drone.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Six years after the “Forsaken”-album Mehdi Saleh (aka Alphaxone) and Oleg Puzan (aka Dronny Darko) joined hands again for a new Iranian-Ukrainian collaborative work. Both artists are quite familiar and renowned names from the Cryo Chamber roster and next to having released different solo-works, they also like to collaborate with other artists.

Content: The album reflects a dark sound universe with a strong visual appeal. Intense, heavy, sound waves have been mixed with field recordings plus an interesting canvas of noises and effects. The work is mixing elements of Drone, Dark-Ambient and pure Cinematic music.

+ + + : Both artists gained a wider recognition while remaining really prolific. This second album between Alphaxone and Dronny Darko sounds more mature and accomplished than its predecessor. We now feel a true harmony resulting in a dense, and apocalyptic atmosphere which is mainly coming through at the beginning of the work. The long, elaborated, and poignant sound waves have been masterly fused together with subtle noises, aquatic field recordings and effects. The tracks are characterized by a slow progression.

– – – : The cuts are becoming a bit predictable during the last part of the work.

Conclusion: This is a successful collaboration between two, talented and visionary artists of the Dark-Cinematic music universe.

Best songs: “Out Of Orbit”, “Shadow Constellation”, “Signal Erosion”, “Transmission Zero”.

Rate: 7½.

Artists: www.facebook.com/alphaxone / www.facebook.com/dronnydarko

Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber