Alice Gift – Nothing Against Uplifting But… (Album – Icy Cold Records / Cymbeline Records)

Genre/Influences: Dream-Pop.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Alice Gift is a Franco-German artist operating from Berlin (Germany). This must be the artist’s second opus which has been released as a collaboration between Icy Cold Records and Cymbeline Records -which released the debut album “Alles Ist Gift” (2021).

Content: We first get an intro song followed by melancholic, Dream-Pop, songs featuring the artist’s sensual, androgenic, vocals on top. The album remains wafting although accentuated at the last part by a few menacing electronic sequences and even a psychedelic touch running through the last song.

+ + + : This album features a few beautiful songs featuring a mysterious sphere and driven by the androgenic vocals of the artist. “Headwar” and “To Live And Die In L.A.” both are true attention grabbers but I also recommend listening to the somewhat harder “Pride (Prequel)”.

– – – : I regret the work is only featuring 7 songs so in the end it rather looks like a mini-album. The tracklist sounds pretty cool, featuring cool songs although missing a real apotheosis.

Conclusion: Alice Gift is an interesting artist for its darker, melancholic, interpretation of Dream-Pop.

Best songs: . “Headwar”, “To Live And Die In L.A.”, “Pride (Prequel)”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.alicegift.com / www.facebook.com/alice.gift.75

Labels: www.facebook.com/icycoldrecords / www.facebook.com/CymbelineRecords