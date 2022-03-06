Alex Braun – ReCover (Album – ScentAir Records)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: After having released the EP’s “Eiskalt” (2018) and “Chasing Cars” (2019) Alex Braun (!Distain singer) has released all the songs from these EP’s on the debut album “ReCover”. This work has been released in Russia by ScentAir and features a few extra songs. The title of the album is an indication of the concept of cover songs.

Content: The work features a varied selection of cover songs, which have been transposed into the Electro-Pop approach of Alex Braun. From Kim Wilde to Lou Reed to Depeche Mode to Snow Patrol to Black ao, the songs are easily recognizable. The opening track “Male Stripper” is a cover from Man 2 Man and features vocals by Madil Hardis (who already did some vocals for Nature Of Wires and Ashbury Heights). The last songs are remixes by Rob Dust (who did 2 remixes), Parralox and Elmodic. There’s also a cover of “Hallelujah” featuring female vocals by Alex’s daughter.

+ + + : Alex Braun seems to be fond of covering songs he likes. The work confirms the great vocal skills of Braun. It’s not an easy thing adapting famous songs like “Wonderful Life”, “Perfect Day”, “Cambodia” or yet “Somebody”, but he did it with natural grace. “Kim Wilde’s “Cambodia” remains my favorite one, which is the perfect song for Electro-Pop -the original version being pretty Pop as well. But my favorite song is the ‘new’ one; the opening piece featuring Madil Haris is driven by an excellent poppy tune and is one of the most danceable cuts. When it comes to composing ‘club music’ you better ask Rob Dust to remix some songs. He did a great job remixing “Cambodia” and “Chasing Cars”.

– – – : It remains a challenge to cover famous songs and artists. Alex Braun accomplished an honest work, but I’m missing some extra danceable vibes in most of the songs.

Conclusion: This work is mainly meant for the fans of the !Distain singer although I’m sure others will be surprised to discover a few cover versions.

Best songs: “Male stripper”, “Cambodia”, “Wonderful Life”, “Perfect Day” + “Cambodia – Rob Dust Remix”, “Chasing Cars – Rob Dust remix”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/alex.braun.313

Label: www.scent-air.com / www.facebook.com/ScentairRecords