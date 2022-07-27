Akustikkoppler – Alles Muβ Raus (Album – Block 4)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Minimal-Electro.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: This is the fourth full length album released by the duo Matthias Schuster (Das Institut, Bal Paré ao) – Malte Steiner (Notstandskomitee, Das Kombinat, Block 4 owner ao). The songs were originally recorded between 2008 and 2012 and last year mastered to finally be released this year.

Content: If you’re a bit familiar with the works of both musicians you’ll know what to expect. Akustikkoppler brings us back to vintage electronic treatments. The tracks are instrumentals featuring numerous effects, rough sound treatments, melodic passages and a few spoken samplings.

+ + + : This album is for Electro fine-tasters. It’s not really about sophisticated music, but styled minimalism. There’s a true power emerging from the retro sound treatments. The rhythmic and melodic parts makes the sound accessible and even a bit danceable. One of the best cuts “Heimweg” reminds me a bit of a softer version of Suicide. But the best cut is for sure “Glaslappen” which is driven by rough sound treatments.

– – – : Both artists and their respective projects have never been stuff for the masses. The music isn’t always accessible, but you will like it if you’re into Electro-Minimal works.

Conclusion: There are not enough projects like Akustikkoppler and that’s a pity. This is an original and intelligent production.

Best songs: “Glaslappen”, “Heimweg”, “Entrümpelung”, “Mittenmang”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064120891094

Label: www.block4.com / www.facebook.com/Block-4-853014674847744