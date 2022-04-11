Darkwave act Agnis debutes with ‘Oneness’ on darkTUNES

April 11, 2022 bernard

Out now on darkTUNES is, “Oneness”, the debut album by the Polish darkwave act Agnis….
Out now on darkTUNES is, “Oneness”, the debut album by the Polish darkwave act Agnis. The album was earlier announced by the single and video “Sol Invictus”. Expect a bit of Wiccan mystique mixed with darkwave and withhouse. You might know here from her work with Desdemona and her own band Red Storm.

“Oneness” is out as download and also on CD and can be ordered below.

Also check out this video.


