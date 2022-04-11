Darkwave act Agnis debutes with ‘Oneness’ on darkTUNES

Out now on darkTUNES is, “Oneness”, the debut album by the Polish darkwave act Agnis. The album was earlier announced by the single and video “Sol Invictus”. Expect a bit of Wiccan mystique mixed with darkwave and withhouse. You might know here from her work with Desdemona and her own band Red Storm.

“Oneness” is out as download and also on CD and can be ordered below.

<a href="https://agnisagalesna.bandcamp.com/album/oneness">ONENESS by AGNIS</a>

Also check out this video.