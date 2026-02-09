February 9, 2026

Apocryphos & Penumbral Aethyr – The Errosion Of Innocence (Digital/CD Album – Cryo Chamber)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 9, 2026
Apocryphos & Penumbral Aethyr
“The Erosion Of Innocence” was released at the end of 2025 and is a collaboration between American artist Robert C. Kozletsky (Apocryphos) and Belgian musician Nicolas Van Meirhaeghe (Penumbral Aethyr, also known for his work with Empusae). The album consists of seven tracks conceived as exercises in ritual and analog degradation.

The atmosphere is highly subdued yet simultaneously menacing. Deep, vibrating sound waves unfold in a slow and progressive manner, creating a listening experience that feels both frightening and deeply uncomfortable. Sparse, distant voices emerge like an invisible threat, further intensified by the use of field recordings and various metallic, shrill textures. The final track introduces additional Ritual elements, adding a layer of diversity to the album’s sonic palette.

This is an interesting collaboration featuring several strong tracks, though it is not an album that truly overwhelms or completely draws me in. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Where Order Once Slept”:

https://cryochamber.bandcamp.com/track/where-order-once-slept

