Apocryphos & Penumbral Aethyr – The Errosion Of Innocence (Digital/CD Album – Cryo Chamber)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

“The Erosion Of Innocence” was released at the end of 2025 and is a collaboration between American artist Robert C. Kozletsky (Apocryphos) and Belgian musician Nicolas Van Meirhaeghe (Penumbral Aethyr, also known for his work with Empusae). The album consists of seven tracks conceived as exercises in ritual and analog degradation.

The atmosphere is highly subdued yet simultaneously menacing. Deep, vibrating sound waves unfold in a slow and progressive manner, creating a listening experience that feels both frightening and deeply uncomfortable. Sparse, distant voices emerge like an invisible threat, further intensified by the use of field recordings and various metallic, shrill textures. The final track introduces additional Ritual elements, adding a layer of diversity to the album’s sonic palette.

This is an interesting collaboration featuring several strong tracks, though it is not an album that truly overwhelms or completely draws me in. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Where Order Once Slept”:

https://cryochamber.bandcamp.com/track/where-order-once-slept

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)