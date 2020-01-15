2 years ago The Cranberries​ lead singer Dolores O’Riordan died aged 46

(Photo by Wikipedia) Today, exactlt 2 years ago the sad news broke that Dolores O’Riordan, frontwoman of The Cranberries, had died, aged only 46.

O’Riordan was in London to work with Martin “Youth” Glover on her side project D.A.R.K. and to meet representatives of the BMG record label about a new album of The Cranberries. She was found unresponsive that morning at the London Hilton on Park Lane hotel in Mayfair and died.

The cause of death was not immediately made public until an inquest at Westminster Coroner’s Court held on 6 September, which ruled that she died as a result of accidental drowning in a bathtub, following sedation by alcohol intoxication.

Dolores O’Riordan brought the rock band The Cranberries to worldwide success for thirteen years before the band took a break starting in 2003, reuniting in 2009. She also started a solo career with her first solo album “Are You Listening?” being released in May 2007. It was followed up by “No Baggage” in 2009.

