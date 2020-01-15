Ambient two-piece Mute Duo unleashes new video – Talk Talk fans, be alerted!

Here’s something for those into the more experimental side of Talk Talk. The ambient two-piece Mute Duo has unleashed a new single titled “Red-winged Blackbirds”, equipped with a music video directed by Ryan Hart.

Chicago’s Mute Duo is comprised of Sam Wagster on the pedal steel guitar (Cairo Gang, Anatomy of Habit) and Skyler Rowe on drums and percussion (Rash, Anatomy of Habit) who occasionally add other instruments as supportive layers.

Mute Duo explores an ambient atmosphere ranging from sparse chimes to pummeling drone with a free, rhythmic fluidity. In 2017, they released their debut album and in 2018, they released the “Axially Grasp” EP on Lurkerbias. Mute Duo also frequently play improvisational shows with friends/guests, and have played with Ryley Walker, Bill MacKay, Ben Lamar Gay, Matthew Lux, Brian Case, Tim Kinsella, Bruce Lamont and others.

Their second LP, “Lapse in Passage”, will be released by American Dreams Records on March 20th, 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="Mute Duo - Red-Winged Blackbirds" width="1132" height="637" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_HxMOSMleMI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

