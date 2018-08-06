In Strict Confidence launches new EP ‘Mercy’

“Mercy” is the title of a brand new EPCD by In Strict Confidence and is a new teaser for the all new album to be released later this year. You can order the EP right now.

The EP comes larded with remixes by Solar Fake, yelworC and Caleidoskop, among others. Also included are non-album tracks and the ISC-typical “Extended Version”. 7 tracks in total.

The track list is as follows:

Mercy 4:27 Mercy (Solar Fake Remix) 3:43 Thorn to the world (Roquaijam adopted) 3:42 Mercy (Caleidoskop Remix) 4:49 Devil´s Trident (yelworC Version) 4:55 Mercy (Extended Version) 6:07 Promised Land (Traces of Ghosts Remix) 5:45

