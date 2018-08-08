Deine Lakaien announces acoustic tour for 2019 feat. Deine Lakaien, Helium Vola and Veljanov

After the “XXX. The 30 Years Retrospective” tour Deine Lakaien has now announced their next project: ‘Acoustica’. ‘Acoustica’ is going to be their new live project and will be an extended version of their well known acoustic performances.

Each evening you’ll be able to see three projects at work during three concerts with Deine Lakaien, Helium Vola and Veljanov.

Interested? Below are the dates. Tickets can be bought here.

27.03.19 – Dresden, Lukaskirche

29.03.19 – Berlin, Admiralspalast

30.03.19 – Leipzig, Peterskirche

31.03.18 – Leipzig, Peterskirche Zusatzshow

01.04.19 – Hamburg, Laeiszhalle

30.04.19 – Erfurt, Alte Oper

01.05.19 – Frankfurt, Batschkapp

14.11.19 – Köln, E-Werk

15.11.19 – Ludwigsburg, Scala

