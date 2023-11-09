Zeitgeist Zero Release 4th Album 'meddling with the Forces'

Zeitgeist Zero have released their fourth album, “Meddling With The Forces”. Musically the album incorporates electronics and alternative rock, but containing a series of tracks with varied musical styles and thematic lyrics.

The band has produced a limited edition CD digipak which includes a fold-out lyric sheet that doubles as an Ouija board and an accompanying CD planchette. The band has also released video singles directed by band member Teresa, which serve as a visual complement to the album’s music.

<a href="https://zeitgeistzero.bandcamp.com/album/meddling-with-the-forces">Meddling With The Forces by ZEITGEIST ZERO</a>

Two tracks from “Meddling With The Forces” are featured in the film “How To Kill Monsters”, which premiered at Frightfest in Leicester Square, London, in August 2023.

Zeitgeist Zero has also distributed a music video for their song “Toxic Twisted” on YouTube. The video portrays a narrative consistent with the album’s themes.