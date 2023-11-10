Chiasm drops ‘Cut Right Through’ EP featuring Assemblage 23 – Out now
Emileigh Rohn, the artistic force behind Chiasm, has released her latest EP titled “Cut Right Through” via COP International. This record serves as a preview to her seventh studio album, “Zone”. The EP features collaborations with artists such as Assemblage 23, Mildreda, :10, and hEADaCHE.
Recorded at MausHaus Studio over a span of three years (2020-2023), “Cut Right Through” offers an eclectic mix of electronic music navigating through various sub-genres, from dancefloor-ready anthems to glitch-infused tracks. The EP surely showcases Rohn’s versatility and unique approach to electronic music.
Mastering of the EP was done by Jean-Marc Lederman, ensuring a top-notch audio quality. The visual aspect of the EP was in the hands of Christian Petke/DCore providing artwork that complements the musical content.
You can check out the new 7-track EP right now, including on Bandcamp.
