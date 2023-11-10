Chiasm drops ‘Cut Right Through’ EP featuring Assemblage 23 – Out now

bernard November 10, 2023 0
Chiasm Drops 'cut Right Through' Ep Featuring Assemblage 23

Chiasm unveils 'Cut Right Through' EP featuring Assemblage 23

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Emileigh Rohn, the artistic force behind Chiasm, has released her latest EP titled “Cut Right Through” via COP International. This record serves as a preview to her seventh studio album, “Zone”. The EP features collaborations with artists such as Assemblage 23, Mildreda, :10, and hEADaCHE.

Recorded at MausHaus Studio over a span of three years (2020-2023), “Cut Right Through” offers an eclectic mix of electronic music navigating through various sub-genres, from dancefloor-ready anthems to glitch-infused tracks. The EP surely showcases Rohn’s versatility and unique approach to electronic music.

Mastering of the EP was done by Jean-Marc Lederman, ensuring a top-notch audio quality. The visual aspect of the EP was in the hands of Christian Petke/DCore providing artwork that complements the musical content.

Chiasm Drops'cut Right Through' Ep Featuring Assemblage 23
Related newsMari Kattman interview regarding being featuring on newest Psy'Aviah EP 'Can We Make It Rhyme'

You can check out the new 7-track EP right now, including on Bandcamp.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags: ,

More Stories

Slowdive Singer on Pete International Airport's 'tic Tac'

Slowdive singer collaborates with Pete International Airport for new ‘Tic Tac’ video – Out now

bernard November 10, 2023 0
Zeitgeist Zero Release 4th Album 'meddling with the Forces'

Zeitgeist Zero drop 4th album ‘Meddling With The Forces’ – Out now

bernard November 9, 2023 0
Bruno Kramm (das Ich) Presents Experimental Solo Album

Bruno Kramm offers new experimental solo-album – Out now

bernard November 9, 2023 0

You may have missed

Slowdive Singer on Pete International Airport's 'tic Tac'

Slowdive singer collaborates with Pete International Airport for new ‘Tic Tac’ video – Out now

bernard November 10, 2023 0
Chiasm Drops 'cut Right Through' Ep Featuring Assemblage 23

Chiasm drops ‘Cut Right Through’ EP featuring Assemblage 23 – Out now

bernard November 10, 2023 0
Zeitgeist Zero Release 4th Album 'meddling with the Forces'

Zeitgeist Zero drop 4th album ‘Meddling With The Forces’ – Out now

bernard November 9, 2023 0
Bruno Kramm (das Ich) Presents Experimental Solo Album

Bruno Kramm offers new experimental solo-album – Out now

bernard November 9, 2023 0
Corlyx Has a New Single, 'kill Cave' Featuring Suzi Sabotage

Corlyx has a new single, ‘Kill Cave’, featuring Suzi Sabotage

bernard November 9, 2023 0
Verified by MonsterInsights