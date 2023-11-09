Bruno Kramm (das Ich) Presents Experimental Solo Album

Das Ich musician Bruno Kramm offers a tapestry of sound and narrative, as shown in his latest work, “Die Schöpfung und andere Kurzgeschichten”. The collection is a blend of dystopian melodies paired with short stories, each piece a window into Kramm’s expansive creative realm.

Within the anthology, “Eight Oscillations from the Latent Space” are stories crafted during Kramm’s tenure with the now-defunct Zillo music magazine. These narratives are a testament to his enduring connection to the music world. Meanwhile, “Seven Nightmares From A Random Forest” is a product of the isolation and global upheaval brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Conceived amidst the grip of feverish illness, these stories delve into the eerie and uncanny, underscored by soundscapes that evoke the modern zeitgeist.

In “Die Schöpfung”, Kramm explores themes of creation and perception through the lens of a machine recognizing humanity as its creator. This story, unique in its German narration, resonates with the motifs of “Der Achte Tag” from the Das Ich album “Antichrist”, linking his literary work to his musical legacy.

Kramm’s literary influences are eclectic, drawing inspiration from the likes of Stanislaw Lem, Sabine Hossenfelder, and H.P. Lovecraft. His stories, according to Kramm, are the perfect companion to the restless and the insomniac, for times when the veil between reality and fiction thins, revealing a world charged with mystery.

The album is out now via the Danse Macabre label.

Das Ich: The Dark Wave Legacy of Bruno Kramm

Bruno Kramm’s involvement in Das Ich has been pivotal to the band’s influence on the German dark wave movement. Since its inception in 1989, Das Ich has been at the forefront of a genre that marries the gothic aesthetic with electronic music’s visceral punch. Kramm, along with vocalist Stefan Ackermann, has crafted a sound that is both avant-garde and accessible, marked by theatrical live performances and deeply philosophical lyrics.

Das Ich’s music often grapples with the complex relationship between humanity and technology, a theme that Kramm further explores in his literary work. The band’s influence has been profound, shaping the direction of dark wave music.