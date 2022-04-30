Zarkoff – Completed With Errors (EP – Tripalium Records)

Genre/Influences: Technoid, EBM. Format: Digital, Vinyl. Background/Info: Croatian artist Sasha Rajkovich has been active in…

Genre/Influences: Technoid, EBM.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Croatian artist Sasha Rajkovich has been active in the music business for a while. Next to his involvement with projects like Zarkoff, Sumerian Fleet, NauGrau, FFFC.. he now strikes back with Zarkoff. This is the first work he released on the French label Tripalium Records.

Content: Zarkoff claims to be inspired by EBM and that’s an element that comes rapidly through. The bass lines are pretty EBM driven while he achieved his work with Technoid elements and vintage strings. There’s a strong 90s touch running through the work. I also refer to the pitched vocals which are dealing with themes of the bible.

+ + + : This EP smells like pure retro Electro reminding me 90s productions. It like the way he merged Techno elements together with EBM and even Kraftwerk arrangements -especially at “Evidence Of Purgatory”. The last track which is the title song is an instrumental one and still the hardest piece with extra EBM influences and great string parts.

– – – : This EP sounds maybe a bit old-fashioned but I don’t care.

Conclusion: Imagine productions from the 90s Frankfurter scene and Techno club mixed with good-old EBM and you get “Completed With Errors”.

Best songs: “Completed With Errors”, “Exodus”, “Evidence Of Purgatory”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Zarkoff.music

Label: www.tripaliumcorp.com / www.facebook.com/tripaliumcorp


