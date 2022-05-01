Imjudas – Yrjudas (Album – Alfa Matrix)

Genre/Influences: Industrial-Pop, Metal-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Maxx Maryan got some recognition as member of the Italian duo Helalyn Flowers. He also set up his own solo-project Imjudas and released two EP’s. “Yrjudas” is the artist’s debut album which is also available as limited edition featuring one extra disc.

Content: The main influences of Imjudas are clearly getting us back to 80s Electro-Pop music. There’s a catchy 80s Pop touch running through the work which makes me often think of Duran Duran. But there also is an ‘evil’ side in this work which is empowered by harsh guitar play and reminding me of Marilyn Manson.

+ + + : “Yrjudas” is the sonic fusion between Pop and Industrial music. I like this mix which has something original; catchy and yet harsh! The second half of the album features the best cuts and I especially recommend listening to “People Of The Blame (Canned Anger)” and “Origin”. You’ll also rediscover cool songs from the previously released EP’s like “Without Us You’re Nothing” featuring female backing vocals by partner in crime Noemi Aurora.

– – – : Side-projects are cool but often from a lower level as the main project. The first half of the album is missing a climax.

Conclusion: “Yrjudas” is an interesting debut album for its influences and global approach but not a major success.

Best songs: “People Of The Blame (Canned Anger)”, “Origin”, “Without Us You’re Nothing”, “Outcast”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/IMJUDASofficial

Label: www.alfa-matrix.com / www.facebook.com/Alfa.Matrix