Digital Factor – What? (EP – Alfa Matrix)

Genre/Influences: EBM, Body-Pop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: The last year released album “A Chemical Process” was the comeback of German EBM project Digital Factor. Mike Langer is now back on track unleashing three new songs plus three remixes from label mates.

Content: All songs are perfect stuff for an EP -or single. Two cuts are mixing Electro-Pop and EBM while “Sometimes We Are A Little Bit Closer” is pure EBM adrenaline carried by solid bass line à la Pouppée Fabrikk. All songs have been remixed by Psy’Aviah, Cubic and Neikka RPM.

+ + + : The title song opening the EP plus the EBM driven “Sometimes We Are A Little Bit Closer” both are great pieces reminding us of the great writing skills of this project. “What?” sounds a bit catchier while “Sometimes We Are A Little Bit Closer” is driven by evil forces. The remixes are pretty interesting as well but especially “I Wanna Taste” where Neikka RPM injected something extra thanks to sensual and mysterious chants of Neikka RPM’s singer.

– – – : The original version of “I Wanna Taste” is the only cut which couldn’t convince me. Well that’s not that bad for an EP!

Conclusion: Digital Factor confirms to be back into business. This is great EBM-driven stuff for retro-lovers and open-minded fans.

Best songs: “Sometimes We Are A Little Bit Closer”, “What?”, “I Wanna Taste – Neikka RPM Remix”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/digitalfactor

Label: www.alfa-matrix.com / www.facebook.com/Alfa.Matrix