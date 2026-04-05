Templezone – Electronic Body Set (Digital/CD Album – Templezone)

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Giorgio Ricci remains a busy bee. Known for his past in Templebeat, he is currently also involved with the successful Post-Punk group They Die and released a brilliant minimalist album with Monosonik last year. Toward the end of that same year, he returned with a new self-released album from Templezone, a project that has already spawned three great albums in the past.

Templezone sounds completely different from his other projects and is often described as a kind of sequel to Templebeat. Apart from a striking similarity in the name, however, the music diverges significantly. Ricci builds on a solid Techno foundation, reinforced with elements of EBM and touches of Trance. The album is an explosive, club-oriented work that is impossible to remain indifferent to. The dark atmosphere he injects throughout makes it both accessible and engaging for a wider audience. The tracks are carefully crafted and occasionally enhanced with distorted spoken samples. Some passages take on a rhythmic Cinematic quality, while others lean more toward Psy-Trance.

Productions like this inevitably attract the comment that they are too Techno for an EBM audience and too dark—or too EBM—for a Techno audience. For me, however, it’s purely about the music and its impact, and in that respect, this record is nothing short of a sonic orgasm. Giorgio Ricci is above all a true musical genius in everything he gets involved in. (Rating:9).

Listen to “Extreme”:

https://templezone.bandcamp.com/track/deadline

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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