April 5, 2026

Templezone – Electronic Body Set (Digital/CD Album – Templezone)

Inferno Sound Diaries April 5, 2026
TempleZone
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Giorgio Ricci remains a busy bee. Known for his past in Templebeat, he is currently also involved with the successful Post-Punk group They Die and released a brilliant minimalist album with Monosonik last year. Toward the end of that same year, he returned with a new self-released album from Templezone, a project that has already spawned three great albums in the past.

Templezone sounds completely different from his other projects and is often described as a kind of sequel to Templebeat. Apart from a striking similarity in the name, however, the music diverges significantly. Ricci builds on a solid Techno foundation, reinforced with elements of EBM and touches of Trance. The album is an explosive, club-oriented work that is impossible to remain indifferent to. The dark atmosphere he injects throughout makes it both accessible and engaging for a wider audience. The tracks are carefully crafted and occasionally enhanced with distorted spoken samples. Some passages take on a rhythmic Cinematic quality, while others lean more toward Psy-Trance.

Productions like this inevitably attract the comment that they are too Techno for an EBM audience and too dark—or too EBM—for a Techno audience. For me, however, it’s purely about the music and its impact, and in that respect, this record is nothing short of a sonic orgasm. Giorgio Ricci is above all a true musical genius in everything he gets involved in.  (Rating:9).

Listen to “Extreme”:

https://templezone.bandcamp.com/track/deadline

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

You may have missed

Remix/Remodel: Vince Clarke in the spotlight - a special remix collection arrives

Remix/Remodel: Vince Clarke in the spotlight – a special remix collection arrives

János Janurik April 3, 2026
The Twilight Sad (Photo by Kidston Raymonde)

The Twilight Sad interview – ‘It’s The Long Goodbye’ is about grief, friendship and finding light in the dark

János Janurik April 3, 2026
SINE | Rona Rougeheart (Photo by Ismael Quintanilla IIII)

SINE release ‘Cruel’ ahead of album ‘La Mordre’ on Metropolis Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 3, 2026
Mesh

Mesh open ‘The Truth Doesn’t Matter’ Tour 2026 after new album release

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 3, 2026
19th Elektrisch Festival confirms Portion Control, Escalator, Oszylator, Cyborg Projekt X, and KRIEG-B

19th Elektrisch Festival confirms Portion Control, Escalator, Oszylator, Cyborg Projekt X, and KRIEG-B

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 3, 2026