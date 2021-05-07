Yann Tiersen announces new album ‘Kerber’, video for ‘Ker al Loch’ single

(Photo by John Fisher) Breton artist Yann Tiersen has announced details of a new album and also shared a taste of what to expect with the first track, “Ker al Loch”. A video for the single was directed by Sam Wiehl (Mogwai, Forest Swords) and can be seen below. The new album, “Kerber”, is set for release August 27 on Mute.

The new album is the follow up to 2019’s “Portrait” which was a collection of 25 newly recorded tracks from throughout his career. Small detail, “Kerber” is named after a chapel in a small village on the island and each track is tied to a place mapping out the immediate landscape that surrounds Tiersen’s home.

Regarding the sound Tiersen reveals the following: “You may get this intuitive thinking of, ‘oh it’s piano stuff,’ but actually it’s not. I worked on piano tracks to begin with but that’s not the core of it, they are not important. The context is the most important thing – the piano was a precursor to create something for the electronics to work around.”

Working in The Eskal, the studio he built on Ushant (the island where he lives, located 30 kilometers off the West coast of Brittany in the Celtic Sea), Tiersen was joined by producer Gareth Jones (Depeche Mode, Einstürzende Neubauten) to finish the tracks.