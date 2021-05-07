Finland’s pioneering electropop act Neuroactive releases 3rd EP from 2020 ‘Minor Side-Effects’ comeback album

Out now on Bandcamp Friday is the 3rd and final download EP release taken from Neuroactive’s 2020 “Minor Side-Effects” comeback album in its original line-up. “In Rust We Trust” (available here) closes the series and is featured in three brand new different versions made by Jarkko Tuohimaa himself, with a shorter and more upbeat “club mix”, an 80’s synth pop flavored “retro mix” plus an even softer and moodier ‘corrosion mix” with long legato synth strings.

Next to this you’ll get two exclusive and previously unreleased songs: “Driven” and “Fire”. You can check out the new EP below.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/in-rust-we-trust-ep">In Rust We Trust EP by NEUROACTIVE</a>

Available as well

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/minor-side-effects">Minor Side-Effects by NEUROACTIVE</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/night-flights-ep">Night Flights EP by NEUROACTIVE</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/dances-remixes">Dances Remixes by NEUROACTIVE</a>