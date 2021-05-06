New episode (and EP) in X-RL7 animation series feat. Nyxx

X-RL7, the animation series and music project, just dropped a new episode, the 14th already, and EP: “Under My Spell”. “Under My Spell” features Nyxx on vocals. For Nyxx it is her first musical release since 2018’s “Voodoo” with Aesthetic Perfection. Nyxx makes her voice acting debut as the character Luna X – a seductive, provocative alt-pop musician who is trying to snag the band X-RL7 for her agency using her feminine wiles.

The production was completed by Pete Crane of SHIV-R.

The series, created by Mike Evans of UK based electronic rock act MiXE1, chronicles the exploits of the fictional band X-RL7 in a mix of comedy, social commentary and original music. New episodes are released every two weeks with Behind The Scenes content and Lyric videos released in between.

Here’s the 14th episode.