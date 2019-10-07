Yann Tiersen announces career-spanning album including 3 new songs and 25 newly recorded tracks

“Portrait” is a brand new career-spanning (all re-recorded) album for Yann Tiersen featuring Gruff Rhys, John Grant, Stephen O’Malley and Blonde Redhead and also including 3 new songs. PORTRAIT

Recorded to 24-track 2-inch tape, mixed to stereo ¼ inch tape then mastered from tape to vinyl, the album is a fully analog approach for Tiersen. “Limiting our ability to digitally manipulate, overdub or make changes after deciding a creative path gave an energy and beautiful tension to the recording process which I’d found was being lost with the limitless possibilities of digital recording. Not translating sounds into 1 and 0 keeps music in the real world.”

Besides the before mentioned featurings, the album was recorded with touring collaborators Emilie Tiersen, Ólavur Jákupsson and Jens L Thomsen at The Eskal, the new analog studio complex Tiersen recently built on his home island of Ushant in Brittany.

Below you can listen to the first two tracks to be launched from the album, “Introductory Movement (feat. Stephen O’Malley)” and “Monochrome (feat. Gruff Rhys)”:

“Portrait” tracklisting

Introductory Movement (feat. Stephen O’Malley)

The Long Road (La Longue Route)

Monochrome (feat. Gruff Rhys)

Chapter 19 (feat. Ólavur Jákupsson)

Rue des Cascades (feat. Ólavur Jákupsson)

The Old Man Still Wants It

Gwennilied (feat. Emilie Tiersen)

Prad (feat. Stephen O’Malley)

Diouz An Noz (feat. Emilie Tiersen & Ólavur Jákupsson)

Porz Goret

La Dispute

Pell (feat. Emilie Tiersen)

Erc’h (feat. Ólavur Jákupsson)

The Wire (Sur le Fil)

The Waltz of the Monsters (feat. Emilie Tiersen)

Closer (feat. Blonde Redhead)

Naval

The Jetty

Koad (feat. Ólavur Jákupsson)

Prayer No.2

Gronjord (feat. Ólavur Jákupsson)

Kala (feat. Ólavur Jákupsson)

Comptine d’Un Autre Été (L’Après-Midi)

Tempelhof (Part 2)

Thinking Like A Mountain (feat. John Grant & Stephen O’Malley)

