Xibling – Auswahl (EP – Ant-Zen)

November 30, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Industrial-Dance.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Hailing from Portland (USA) Xibling already self-released several EP’s while a kind of ‘compilat”on’ saw the daylight last year -being released by Young & Cold Records. The duo now signed to Ant-Zen and released their first single/EP featuring four songs.

Content: Xibling stands for pure minimalism; Electro-vintage music mixed with fragmented female vocals. Some parts are into dark poetry. The last track is a cover version of the legendary “Warm Leatherette”.

+ + + : I like the sound and global approach of the duo. The sound has something anarchistic and yet is easily recognizable. It’s minimal-like but is still into a kind of Industrial-Dance approach. With the exception of “Warm Leatherette” all songs have something sensational and somewhat reminding me of S.I.N.A.

– – – : “Warm Leatherette” is for sure a great song to play live but is neither the best exposure of Xibling nor the best cover version of this great song.

Conclusion: Xibling is a name to keep in mind; sexy Industrial tunes to dance on!

Best songs: “Eyes Closed”, “Maladjusted”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Xibling

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official


