Xibling – Auswahl (EP – Ant-Zen)
Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Industrial-Dance.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: Hailing from Portland (USA) Xibling already self-released several EP’s while a kind of ‘compilat”on’ saw the daylight last year -being released by Young & Cold Records. The duo now signed to Ant-Zen and released their first single/EP featuring four songs.
Content: Xibling stands for pure minimalism; Electro-vintage music mixed with fragmented female vocals. Some parts are into dark poetry. The last track is a cover version of the legendary “Warm Leatherette”.
+ + + : I like the sound and global approach of the duo. The sound has something anarchistic and yet is easily recognizable. It’s minimal-like but is still into a kind of Industrial-Dance approach. With the exception of “Warm Leatherette” all songs have something sensational and somewhat reminding me of S.I.N.A.
– – – : “Warm Leatherette” is for sure a great song to play live but is neither the best exposure of Xibling nor the best cover version of this great song.
Conclusion: Xibling is a name to keep in mind; sexy Industrial tunes to dance on!
Best songs: “Eyes Closed”, “Maladjusted”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/Xibling
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether
Donate Via Wallets
Select a wallet to accept donation in ETH, BNB, BUSD etc..